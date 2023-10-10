MARY LOUISE BEGG, 85, of Newport, RI, passed away on September 25, 2023, unexpectedly in Newport.

Mary Louise was born in Elizabeth, N.J. on May 21, 1938.

She graduated from Benedictine Academy in Elizabeth NJ and from Georgian Court College in Lakewood, NJ. She worked as an assistant evening clothing buyer for Lord & Taylor in New York City before moving to Newport.

Mary Louise was actively involved as a volunteer and member of many committees throughout her life in Newport. She served on the committee for the Newport Hospital Ball for many years as well as committee chair for the Elms Fair in charge of Sweet & Things. She was recognized for her contribution to the Preservation Society of Newport County. Mary Louise was the former treasurer of both the Rhode Island Federation Garden Club and the Newport Designer Showhouse Guild. Additionally she was a member of the Seaside Garden Club.

She was a member of Hazard’s Beach where she enjoyed her long summer days, as well as enjoying winters in Stowe, VT. Mary Louise returned to the retail business owning a gift store called Puffins in Stowe for many years. She also loved her furry boys (Finisterre and Spatzele).

Mary Louise predeceased by her parents C. Earl MacDonald and Mary Martin MacDonald and her daughter Mary Elizabeth (M’Liz) Begg. She is survived by her husband Dr. John F. Begg, D.D.S. Jr. and her son John F. Begg, III, both of Newport, as well as her sixteen first cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, R.I. on Saturday October 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Calling hours are respectively omitted. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to The Preservation Society of Newport County at 424 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840, for the flowers and grounds maintenance at the mansions.