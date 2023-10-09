Beloved wife, stepmother, and Nana, Jennifer (Wignall) Tobin, of Bristol, RI died peacefully on October 7, 2023 following a lengthy illness.

A Master Gardener, and lifelong nature enthusiast, Jennifer was aptly born in the throes of springtime, on May 5th, 1946, in Kent, “the Garden of England.” Her childhood held many happy memories of her late parents, Rosina and Lambert Wignall, and her sister Pat. She fondly remembered numerous trips to London, her father’s love of photographing the family, cheerful holidays together, and closest to her heart were teatimes spent in her mother’s warm and loving company.

Like many who came of age in the 1960’s, Jennifer’s fierce and independent spirit blossomed, and she was inspired to expand her horizons. Her first endeavor as an au pair provided opportunities to travel and live abroad in Europe. In 1969, Jennifer settled in Chicago, where she worked at the British Consulate. Jennifer stayed in touch with her family oversees, and loved sending American pop culture treats to her nieces, Cindy, and Tracy, who cherish the memory of receiving Elvis’s memorabilia from their cool aunt one Christmas.

What would become Jennifer’s greatest and most fulfilling adventure began with a connection forged in humor. While enrolled in a class to become a volunteer for the Lincoln Park Zoo, Jennifer appreciated the wit and snark of a fellow classmate, which peppered the otherwise bland content of their instruction. Meeting Bill in 1983 and marrying him only a few short months later was the joy of Jennifer’s life. Together they became Master Gardeners, bought a farm, and housed numerous cats and a very special dog named Finnegan. When they weren’t nurturing a spectacular yard of native plants, flowers, fruits, and vegetables, attending classical music performances, visiting family and friends, or volunteering, they enjoyed many camping trips, jaunts to Rhode Island, and holidays with Bill’s three children, Quinn, Brendan, and Nell. The three fondly remember Jennifer’s aptitude for baking, and their delight followed by dismay in learning that the delicious bread they’d just eaten was made from zucchini.

Though Bill and Jennifer had hoped to retire to Colcannon, their farm in Indiana, illness rerouted their plans to Rhode Island. Jennifer and Bill enjoyed being close to the children and their grandchildren, not to mention a whole new population of native plants, flowers, and trees to learn about. The deep bond that Bill and Jennifer shared was evident to all, but especially in their last few years together. Jennifer’s tireless and devoted caretaking of Bill through multiple, debilitating illnesses was heroic, as was her creativity with various, layered jello configurations when he could no longer eat solid food. Jennifer’s indomitable spirit called her to make new friends through gardening and stay active after Bill died in 2020. While Jennifer’s final illness cruelly robbed her of independence and her quick wit, the retreat into memory brought her to a place and time where she would often be observed enjoying tea with her mother, or imagining herself in the kitchen, waiting for Bill to come in from the garden. Jennifer’s legacy is in the beauty and magic of nature, which she so diligently worked to preserve, and in the example of care and dedication she modeled in her love for Bill.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother-in-law Barry. She is survived by her sister Pat Hudgell, nieces Tracy Ford and Cindy Parker and their families, Quinn (Samantha) Tobin, Brendan (Nina) Tobin, Nell (Joe) Melanson, and grandchildren Oliver, Sam, and Hayden Melanson, Charlie Tobin, Tallulah Tobin, and Erich and Scott Alberg.

Services will be private. In Jennifer’s honor and memory, we encourage you to go outside, plant something beautiful, or help your local library or animal shelter.