Barbara Ann (Gough) Parker, 96 of Warners, NY passed away Friday, 10/6/23.

Born Jan 08, 1927, to John and Loretta (Winters) Gough, she was raised in Newport, RI’s Fifth Ward, and the eldest of four siblings; Anne Marie, Joan and Thomas.

During WWII she worked at Fanny Farmer’s Chocolates while attending Salve Regina College, from where she graduated and began a career in Nursing.

She married Norman R Parker in October 1952, accompanied him as employment moved them to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where her two eldest sons were born, returning to Warners, NY in 1957, where their remaining five sons were born and raised.

She was tutored by her mother-in-law Jennie Parker in the art of baking, canning (especially pickling, her dill pickles were coveted) and she knitted countless mittens, hats and scarves.

Her steadfast New England Irish Catholic pragmatism served her well dealing with seven sons. She returned to her Nursing career in 1979 at Plaza Nursing Home where she worked until retiring in 1996.

Her travels took her by train across Canada, trips to Ireland, England and Alaska (many times) and she so enjoyed vacationing on Grindstone Island in Clayton NY.

She was a communicant of Our Lady Of Good Counsel in Warners for many years, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and later attended St Mary’s in Baldwinsville.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, siblings, her husband Norman R. in 1998 and son Dennis J. in 2014.

She’s survived by her sister-in-law Maryellen Gough, six sons; Norman, Houston, TX, Michael (Nanci) Marcellus, NY, Thomas (Jennifer) Reading, MA, Stephen (Lisa) Ballston Spa, NY, Brian (Patsy) Clayton, NY and David (Teresa) Fairbanks, AK,13 Grandchildren, 11 Great-grandchildren , 1 Great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at Thursday 10/12/23 4-7 PM (Rosary at 3:30) at Whelan Bros. & Hulchanski Funeral Home, 5854 Belle Isle Road, Syracuse, NY 13209.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Friday 10/13/23 at 10 AM in St. Mary’s Church, 47 Syracuse, Street, Baldwinsville, NY 13027. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.