The Newport String Project announces the opening concerts of its Newport County Concert Series on Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th. The project’s resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, will perform works by Haydn, Mendelssohn, Dvorak and Matsui at St Paul’s Methodist Church in Newport (Saturday, October 28th) and St Matthew’s Episcopal Church (Sunday, October 29th).

Composed in 1772, Franz Joseph Haydn’s six “Sun” quartets earned their nickname from the striking image of the sun emblazoned on the cover of an early edition. The Newport String Quartet will perform the soulful and surprising fifth quartet of the set – Quartet in F minor. Also featured on the program is Sato Matsui’s extraordinary evocation of the Japanese sun goddess Amaterasu, who brings about life, hope, future, and energy. The quartet will also perform Dvorak’s nostalgic “Cypresses” and Mendelssohn’s lush and blistering Quartet in E flat Major op 12.

Program:

Franz Joseph Haydn, String Quartet in f minor, op. 20 no. 5

Antonin Dvorak, Cypresses

Sato Matsui, Amaterasu

Felix Mendelssohn, String Quartet in E-flat op.12

Location and tickets:

Saturday, October 28th, 2023 – 2:00 p.m.

St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 12 Marlborough St, Newport 02840

Tickets available at newportstringproject.org or HERE

Sunday, October 29th 2023 – 2:00 pm

St Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 87 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown 02835

Tickets available at newportstringproject.org or HERE