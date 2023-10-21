CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Pierce Holley ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to give Eastern Illinois a 25-24 victory over Bryant on Saturday.
Bryant struck first in the extra period when Fabrice Mukendi bullied into the end zone from a yard out. Holley completed a 17-yard pass to Justin Thomas to convert on third-and-4 before pushing up the middle for a 2-yard score. Holley then ran in for the two-point conversion to end it.
Holley was 21-of-29 passing for 244 yards. His pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the first half capped long scoring drives for Eastern Illinois (5-3, 1-2 Big South-OVC Association).
Mukendi’s 13-yard touchdown run tied the game 17-all with 11:26 remaining. Zevi Eckhaus completed 19 of 36 passes for 175 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Bryant (3-4, 1-1).
___
Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here
Brad Marchand scored twice, David Pastrnak added three points and became the first Boston player in 21 years with a goal in each of the first four games, and the Bruins remained unbeaten with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.