PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jake Willcox connected with Mark Mahoney for the tying touchdown in the final minute of regulation, Nate Lussier threw the winning TD pass in overtime, and Brown defeated Princeton 28-27 on Saturday.

The Bears (3-2, 1-1 Ivy League) trailed 21-7 in the fourth quarter before Stockton Owen scored on a 1-yard run and Willcox threw to Mahoney for a 50-yard touchdown to tie it with 53 seconds left.

Princeton scored first in overtime on a 21-yard pass from Blake Stenstrom to Tyler Picinic, but the Tigers missed the extra point. Brown won it when Graham Walker caught a 4-yard TD pass from Lussier and Christopher Maron converted the extra point.

Willcox went 34-of-55 passing for 353 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mahoney caught eight passes for 146 yards. Owen had 69 yards rushing.

Princeton (2-3, 1-1) built its 21-7 lead on the strength of a 37-yard touchdown run by Ja’Derris Carr, a 47-yard pass from Blake Stenstrom to AJ Barber, and a 1-yard run by John Volker.

Stenstrom completed 20 of 38 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Carr had 76 yards rushing.

