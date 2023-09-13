The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Tornado Warning for East central Windham County in northern Connecticut and Western Providence County in Rhode Island.
|Effective:
|16:28 EDT on 09-13-2023
|Expires:
|16:45 EDT on 09-13-2023
|Event:
|Tornado Warning
|Alert:
|…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTY… At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Glocester, or near Johnston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near… Johnston, Smithfield, Burrillville, North Smithfield, Scituate, and Glocester around 435 PM EDT. TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN
|Instructions:
|TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
|Target Area:
|Providence
