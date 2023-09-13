Alert:

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTY… At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Glocester, or near Johnston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near… Johnston, Smithfield, Burrillville, North Smithfield, Scituate, and Glocester around 435 PM EDT. TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN