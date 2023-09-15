The Rhode Island Department of Transportation provided updates today on two Aquidneck Island projects – Aquidneck Avene in Middletown and the Pell Bridge Ramps in Newport.

Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown

Credit: RIDOT

“Overnight paving requires the continued closure of Aquidneck Avenue, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue, Sunday-Thursday nights from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Ongoing sidewalk and drainage work within the same project limits involves alternating one-way traffic, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”

Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2, Newport

Credit: RIDOT

“On Admiral Kalbfus Road South, we will do traffic signal work, and install curbing and sidewalk, landscaping along the slopes, and earthwork. Drainage and electrical work are also expected along JT Connell Highway between the JT Connell Connector and Van Zandt Avenue intersection, and paving and other ongoing bridge rehabilitation work along Route 138 at the Third Street, Newport Secondary, and the JT Connell Highway overpasses. These operations may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway.

Businesses remain open during construction, and Navy Base commuters may use the JT Connell roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road for an easy alternative access point to the bridge. “