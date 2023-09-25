A Providence man who previously admitted to a federal judge that he robbed five banks in Rhode Island within five weeks in early 2022, including three in three days, was sentenced today to 30 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Dashawn Diaz, 24, admitted that on January 12, 13, and 14, 2022, and on February 1 and 8, 2022, he presented a note to tellers at various bank branches in Providence, Pawtucket, and East Providence announcing that he was robbing the bank. In at least one of the robberies, Diaz told a teller, “Hurry! Big bills only” as he presented a note that read “Armed Robbery.”

On March 2, 2023, Diaz pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery, admitting that on January 12, 2022, he robbed a Providence branch of Santander Bank of $7,100; on January 13, 2022, a Providence branch of Citizens Bank of approximately $2,700; on January 14, 2022, a branch of Citizens Bank in Pawtucket of $952; on February 1, 2022, a Santander Bank branch in Providence of $2,348; and on February 8, 2022, a TD Bank branch in East Providence of $3,167.

At sentencing today, U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy sentenced Diaz to thirty months of incarceration to be followed by three years of federal supervised release. Diaz was ordered to pay restitution to the banks totaling $15,807.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Zechariah Chafee.

The matter was investigated by the FBI and the Providence, Pawtucket, and East Providence Police Departments.