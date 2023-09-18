Renowned preservation economist Donovan Rypkema will shed light on the many underestimated benefits of historic preservation when he presents The Noreen Stonor Drexel Historic Preservation keynote at Salve Regina University.

Free and open to the public, Rypkema’s talk, “The Impacts of Historic Preservation: Beyond Gargoyles,” will be presented on Salve’s campus on Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to register here.

“While the value of historic preservation is often measured in terms of aesthetic and cultural contributions, recent research has demonstrated the economic benefits it can have on communities,” said Dr. Heather Rockwell, assistant professor of cultural and historic preservation at Salve. “Dr. Rypkema’s firm, PlaceEconomics, found that historic heritage tourism attracts 9.8 million tourists and nearly 1.4 billion dollars to the Rhode Island economy each year.”

Other key Rhode Island findings from the study show that historic preservation created jobs for 19,000 workers directly and an additional 7,000 indirectly. These jobs generate paychecks of nearly $1 billion, contributing significantly to the state’s economic vitality.

Rypkema will explain how the benefits go beyond the economy, providing a boost on every level, including livability, and environmental and social justice advantages. His presentation will delve into these findings, showcasing real-world examples from across the United States and beyond.

Rypkema is the president of Heritage Strategies International and principal of PlaceEconomics, specializing in the intersection of historic preservation and economic development. He has been instrumental in assessing and promoting the economic benefits of preserving heritage. His groundbreaking book, “The Economics of Historic Preservation: A Community Leader’s Guide,” is a widely recognized resource among preservationists nationwide.

In addition to his extensive contributions to the field, Rypkema’s accolades include the prestigious Crowninshield Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a testament to his lifetime dedication to the advancement of historic preservation in the United States.

The Noreen Stonor Drexel Cultural and Historic Preservation Program at Salve Regina University prepares students for careers that explore and safeguard the places, objects, and stories that shape our history. As one of only nine undergraduate programs recognized by the National Council for Preservation Education, Salve Regina’s curriculum offers a diverse foundation in major disciplines such as architectural history, archaeology, museum studies, and urban planning. The program emphasizes the cultural relationships between people, objects, and buildings, fostering the preservation of stories that give material things meaning.