The annual Pontiac Celebration is returning to the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on September 15-17 for its 2023 Eastern Regional Meet.

The event, which features a car show, charitable car cruise, entertainment, food, and drink brings together hundreds of Pontiac enthusiasts from around the region.

Organizers say that there is something for everyone at this family-friendly event, which kicks off with a Parking Lot Party and Teddy Bear Cruise on Friday, followed by the Car Show on Saturday where 250 classic and newer model Pontiacs will be on display. After a BBQ dinner, organizers will be presenting awards in various categories. Music will be provided by Cruisin’ Bruce Palmer.

All profits benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer and The Tomorrow Fund, helping children and families affected by cancer. To date, the event has raised more than $60,000 for these two charities.

Organizers say that there is still time to register your car, become a sponsor, or donate to the charity auction – find more information here.