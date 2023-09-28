Scott “Chucky” Hellquist of Newport, RI passed away at age 47 on September 23, 2023 after suffering a heart attack. He will be missed immensely and immeasurably.

Scott was the dedicated and adoring father to Arabella Hellquist of North Kingstown, RI. Arabella was his best friend, closest confidant and favorite traveling partner. Just last year Scott visited Arabella in Spain where they journeyed to Morocco. Scott’s pride for Arabella was his most common topic amongst friends and family.

In addition to Arabella, Scott leaves his parents Charles and Gail (Krieger) of Pheonix, AZ. His sister Karen Thomas of Virginia, her husband Stephen, and children Quinn and Jesse also grieve Scott’s death.

Scott may have technically been born in New Jersey, but he was absolutely all Newport. He affectionately talked about attending the Cluny School before graduating from Rogers High School in 1994. He received his Bachelor of Arts at Providence College and his Juris Doctor degree from Syracuse University in 2001.

After Scott graduated from law school, he chose to focus on his real passion: creating culinary masterpieces that dazzled restaurants from Billy Goode’s to the Clarke Cooke House; Midtown Oyster Bar to The Reef, just to name a few. Fans followed his flavors as he transformed menus and expanded palettes—always with his palpable energy and constant kindness.

Scott’s culinary skills were on par with his fierce intellectualism and zest for life. He was sharp about politics, pop culture, current events and a healthy array of conspiracy theories.

Scott will be missed in the community he relished. He was active within the local music community and a friendly neighbor. He loved Newport and his culinary career but his true love was for Arabella.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, October 2, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 pm at the O’Neil-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers please think of contributing to Arabella’s graduate studies while she earns her Master of Public Health at the City University of New York. Donate here: https://gofund.me/de9439e5