Patricia M. (Albers) Frizzell 90, of Middletown, RI passed away on September 10, 2023.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the loving wife to the late James Harland Frizzell, and devoted mother to John (Dee) Frizzell of Portsmouth, George Frizzell of Middletown, Jerome (Kristin) Frizzell of Prairie Village, KS, Jean (John) Violet of Tiverton, Janet Marshall of Middletown, Julia (Louis Evans) Frizzell of Fall River, MA and the late Jill Frizzell of Newport. Patricia is also survived by her brother James Albers of Lake of the Ozarks, MO and 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers George Albers and William Albers.

Patricia graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 1951. After graduation she started working at The Missouri Bell Telephone Company. She met the love of her life on a blind date and they were married in 1955.

Patricia was an avid gardener and won many awards for her dahlias. She was even featured on the front page of the Newport Daily News with one of those dahlias.

Patricia was happiest spending time with her family and hosting many holidays where family game nights would go on for hours. Before retiring Patricia worked for the Cruising World/Sailing World and the Newport Daily News. In her earlier years she ran the Portsmouth Middle School’s School Store.

The Frizzell family would like to thank the staff at Grand Islander for their care of their mother while she was there.

In lieu of flowers donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to the Potter League for Animals, or Alzheimer’s Association.

A Christian Mass will be held at St. Lucy’s Church on October 6th at 10am with burial at St. Columbia’s Cemetery immediately following mass.