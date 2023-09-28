Margaret Susan Caron, 61, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 25, 2023. She was the wife of Mark Caron.

Born in Newport, RI, on December 5, 1961, she was the daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Mortenson) Wilkey.

Margaret (Peggy) graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1979 and earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration from CCRI. She worked for the Sakonnet Times while attending CCRI. Upon graduating, she started working for OSI (now GDIT) in Middletown, RI, where she remained employed for over 30 years. She also worked for Sea Gear in Newport, RI, and National Embroidery in Portsmouth, RI.

Peggy was sweet, kind, thoughtful, funny, and creative. Her interests were steeped in art. She was a talented painter and seamstress, and made beautiful hand-crafted lampshades for her business, Working Pretty. She loved animals, especially cats. She also loved spending time at the cabin in Hillsborough, NH, and traveling with her family. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, singing, and playing music. But above all else, Christmas was her favorite.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Mark Caron, her children, Jacob Caron and Alyssa Caron, her siblings, Mark and Denise Wilkey, Karen Wilkey, and Michael and Tricia Wilkey, her nieces, Kimberly Wilkey, Erin Wilkey, and Katherine Wilkey, her nephews, Stephen Wilkey and Sean Wilkey, her uncle, Peter Mortenson, and many cousins.

Peggy is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Wilkey, and father, Peter Wilkey.

A casual Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, between 12 and 4 PM, at 3140 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI (behind DC Stoneware). Suggested attire is brightly colored clothing, or something in Peggy’s favorite color, purple. Park on the lawn on the left side of the driveway. Rain date, Sunday, October 8, 2023.

