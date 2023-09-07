Gene Tsuruo Fujimoto, 75 of Middletown, passed away at home Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was the husband of Marie (Allocco) Mulligan.

Born in Bridgeton, NJ, he was the son of the late Tsugio and Tsuneko (Cato) Fujimoto.

Gene was a decorated Navy officer, serving the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict.

In addition to his wife of 37 years, he leaves three stepchildren, Paul Mulligan of Orange, CT, Michele R. McKee of Farmington, CT, and Colleen M. Simpson (Lloyd) of Rehoboth, MA.

Gene is also survived by his brothers, Ed Fujimoto (Jeanne) of Rockford, IL, Richard Seiji (Irene) of Goodyear, AZ and Ted Fujimoto (Linda) of Fayetteville, NC.

He also leaves five grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of donations, please honor Gene’s wish to love your family.