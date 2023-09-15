The Newport International Boat Show announced today the results of this year’s Newport For New Products™ (NFNP) Awards. Judged on Thursday during the Show’s opening day and announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, September 15, 2023, the winners are:

Best New Navigation Product (Including Marine Electronics) – B&G Hercules

Best New Boating Operation, Maintenance or Safety Product – Ronstan Orbit Winch with QuickTrimTM

Honorable Mention Boating Operation, Maintenance or Safety Product – Revolve Technology Emergency VHF Antenna

Best New Sailboat – Yyachts Y70

Best New Powerboat 30 Feet and Over – SOLARA S-310 SC

Best New Powerboat Under 30 Feet – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

Best Overall New Powerboat – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

Honorable Mention: Powerboat – Wolfeboro Boats Classic 15

Accessible Product Award – Laguna 330, Further Customs

Green Boat Award – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

People’s Choice Award – SOLARA S-310 SC

An annual industry highlight, NFNP entries were open to domestic and foreign products that were nationally launched after April 1, 2023, and made their boat show debut at Newport. Show attendees selected the People’s Choice Award winner, while all other category winners were selected by a team of industry experts based on innovation, value to the consumer, safety, and aesthetics.

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 15 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers, and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services, and accessories for boaters. A variety of high-profile sponsors are already committed to adding to the experience with special events and offerings throughout the Show. Presenting sponsors for this year’s Show are BankNewport and its marine division, OceanPoint Marine Lending.

For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.