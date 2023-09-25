This award honors the life of the late Joan C. Arnold, a member of the League of Women
Voters, who passed away in February 2011. Joan was a great admirer of Margaret Mead
who said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change
the world.” Joan believed in her power to “change the world.”
This award, given annually since 2012 (with the exception of 2019 and 2020)
commemorates her life and work by recognizing individuals whose work has resulted in.
bringing relief to those in need or to improving the quality of life in Newport County.
The recipient must be an organization or individual in Newport County. The honoree’s
work should have demonstrated measurable impact or results, long-term and high-level
commitment and a wide reach in the county.
To nominate a person, group or organization for the award, please complete the
application form that can be found on the League of Women Voters, RI, and mailed to
Kathy Gallagher, LWV Newport County, 484 Riverside Drive, Tiverton, RI 02878 or
email to lwvnewportcounty@gmail.com Subject line: Arnold Award. Or, if you chose,
request an application by email.
Application deadline is October 15, 2023.