This award honors the life of the late Joan C. Arnold, a member of the League of Women

Voters, who passed away in February 2011. Joan was a great admirer of Margaret Mead

who said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change

the world.” Joan believed in her power to “change the world.”

This award, given annually since 2012 (with the exception of 2019 and 2020)

commemorates her life and work by recognizing individuals whose work has resulted in.

bringing relief to those in need or to improving the quality of life in Newport County.

The recipient must be an organization or individual in Newport County. The honoree’s

work should have demonstrated measurable impact or results, long-term and high-level

commitment and a wide reach in the county.

To nominate a person, group or organization for the award, please complete the

application form that can be found on the League of Women Voters, RI, and mailed to

Kathy Gallagher, LWV Newport County, 484 Riverside Drive, Tiverton, RI 02878 or

email to lwvnewportcounty@gmail.com Subject line: Arnold Award. Or, if you chose,

request an application by email.

Application deadline is October 15, 2023.