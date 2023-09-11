Innovate Newport, a modern coworking space and innovation hub in downtown Newport, will co-host three events as part of Rhode Island’s “RI Startup Week”: The Innovation Crawl on September 29th, an Interactive Workshop on branding for entrepreneurs on October 2nd, and a Start-up Pitch Competition with the Chamber and SEG on October 6th.

RI Startup Week is organized by RIHub, an innovation campus and accelerator that supports entrepreneurs throughout the state. RI Startup Week brings organizations from across the state together for one week to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in Rhode Island.

In the spirit of this exciting week, Innovate Newport and Venture Café Providence came together to host the first ever Rhode Island Innovation Crawl on Friday, September 29th. These two organizations have teamed up to design a day that will showcase some of Rhode Island’s most innovative companies and spaces. Crawl participants will start the day at 8AM with a light breakfast and flash talks at Innovate Newport, then hop on a bus to visit various sites around the state including the Herreshoff Marine Museum in Bristol (featuring Flux Marine, Jaia Robotics, and Moore Brothers Company), Hope & Main food incubator in Warren, Venture Café in Providence, REGENT Craft in North Kingstown, and returning back to Newport at 3PM. The day will conclude at Innovate Newport.

Sean Daly, Head of People’s Credit Union, a key sponsor of the Innovation Crawl, shared “We applaud Innovate Newport and Venture Café for supporting some of the many innovative companies that Rhode Island needs to drive economic development today and into the future.” Other sponsors include Experience Rhode Island, Cox Communications, Trailblaze Marketing, and Bank Newport.

On Monday, October 2, Innovate Newport will host an interactive workshop called “Developing Your Personal Brand Story” presented by Tino Chow of Giant Shoulders, a strategic branding agency that builds captivating brands, cultures, and experiences for purpose-driven leaders. This event, like most Startup Week events, is free and open to the public.

Finally, on Friday, October 6, Innovate Newport will host its third annual Startup Pitch Competition, a collaboration with The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and Social Enterprise Greenhouse. The Pitch Competition will allow up to 10 startup businesses (in any industry) an opportunity to make a 3-minute presentation to the audience, to compete for a comprehensive prize package that includes cash, legal services, marketing services, as well as business support services. This event is sponsored by the Chamber.

“There are many exciting things going on throughout the State to support entrepreneurship, and Innovate Newport is excited to play a role in developing the ecosystem by supporting startups and founders through robust events and programming,” said Mollie Frazer Williams, Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Startups interested in participating may APPLY HERE

ABOUT Innovate Newport

Innovate Newport is a coworking space and private office provider with the goal of supporting the Greater Newport region as a driving ecosystem for business enablement and innovation. We provide flexible space, access to resources and a collaborative community that allows businesses to thrive. Through our co-working space, business events, strategic partnerships, dynamic programming, and networking, Innovate Newport aims to cultivate a community of collaborators, innovators and entrepreneurs.

ABOUT The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce is one of the state’s largest business advocacy organizations, whose mission is to connect, innovate, enhance, and advocate for the businesses of Greater Newport. As a trusted and reliable institution for over 100 years, the Greater Newport Chamber is a vibrant collective body of the Greater Newport business community with nearly 1,000 members representing over 50,000 employees. The Chamber works to create valuable strategic partnerships, promote strong economic growth, diversity, and prosperity to serve its members and the Greater Newport region.