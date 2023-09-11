The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will welcome Curtis Dubay, Chief Economist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as keynote speaker at their Economic Outlook Luncheon, taking place on Wednesday, September 20th at the Wyndham Atlantic Resort, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown.

At the U.S. Chamber, Mr. Dubay tracks the condition of the economy, analyzes the impact of public policy on economic growth, and runs the Chamber’s Chief Economists Committee. Previously, Dubay was senior economist at the American Bankers Association where he worked on tax issues and followed the economic trends affecting the banking industry. Prior to ABA, he was a research fellow in tax and economic policy at The Heritage Foundation. There he researched and published on tax and economic policy issues.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to have Curtis Dubay joining us for this upcoming economic update. I can’t think of a better keynote at this point in time to discuss the state of the national economy and its implications on the business community. I look forward to an in-depth discussion with our Region’s business leaders.” says Erin Donovan-Boyle, President & CEO of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.

“Having someone of Curtis Dubay’s caliber speak to our business community and hear his timely insights on the economic landscape is invaluable. Understanding the condition of the economy, on a local, national, and global level, should help inform the decisions we are making for our businesses today and in the future.” says Sean Daly, Head of People’s Credit Union.

The Economic Update Series is sponsored by People’s Credit Union. Advance registration is required to attend the September 20th luncheon and is available at www.newportchamber.com or by emailing Kate@newportchamber.com.

