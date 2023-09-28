PitchRI, a public Shark Tank-style event in collaboration with East Greenwich News and the New England Institute of Technology, is pleased to announce that EcoForm, a biocomposite material supplier to automotive manufacturers, won first place in the competition that took place on Wednesday, September 20th. EcoForm was one of four local businesses to pitch ideas to a panel of judges. The startup won $10,000 in cash and a business startup package.

EcoForm was created by Gresh Chapman, a student at Rhode Island School of Design and Brown University, to make cars safer and more environmentally friendly by replacing traditional composites found in automobiles, including carbon and fiberglass, with biocomposite materials that lower carbon emissions EcoForm hopes to expand its focus from cars to other forms of transportation including boats and planes.

The event was hosted by Will Gilbert, co-host of “The Rhode Show” on WPRI-12 and Jessica Schiano, midday host on 92 PRO-FM. The panel of judges included Heather Provino-Scanlon, Managing Partner of The Scanlon Group; Greg Dantas, Owner/Broker RI Real Estate Services; Stephen Hardy, Managing Partner, Gaspee Companies; and Holly Ferrara, Senior Vice President, Greenwood Credit Union.

“We are thrilled to help local entrepreneurs like Gresh Chapman and EcoForm,” said Len Iannuccilli, Co-owner, RE/MAX Professionals and Event Co-producer. “The goal of PitchRI was to enhance the community and help foster creative ideas. We cannot wait to see the amazing things EcoForm will do to reduce our carbon footprint with sustainable practices.”