The Alliance Française de Newport is offering two levels for learning French language and culture for the Fall 2023 semester: French 1-Beginning and French 4-Conversation Salon.

There is still time to register to learn French and to savor the joys of French culture.

The French 1-Beginning class will be held on the campus of Salve Regina University, Newport, at the O’Hare Academic Building located on the corner of Ochre Point Avenue and Shepherd Avenue. The French 4-Conversation Salon will initially meet at the home of the Leader in South Kingstown.

An Alliance Française Membership in the amount of $45 is required in addition to the fee.

French 1 – Beginning-Tuesday 6:00-7:30, O’Hare Room 265 – $100 fee

First Class September 26 th .

. Instructor is Daniel Kerloch.

No textbook is required. Instructor will suggest materials for further study.

French 4- Conversation Salon-Thursday 6:00, Home of Leader- $50 fee

First Meeting September 28 th .

. Relaxed atmosphere with conversation totally in French usually over a glass of wine.

Topics are sometimes assigned in advance.

Registration is required. The French 1-Beginning Class is limited to 25. The French 4- Conversation Salon is limited to 15. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For assistance in registering and in making a payment, please contact AFN by email at:

afnewportri@gmail.com

The mission of the Alliance Française de Newport is to promote an understanding and appreciation of the language and culture of France and French-speaking people and our nation’s historic and continuing relationship with France by providing educational and cultural programs for Members and the general public.