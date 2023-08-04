Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend!
Friday, August 4
Historic Victory Celebration: 11th Hour Racing Team returns home
The team welcomes all fans to the 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party at 5pm, August 4, at The Great Friends Meeting House in Newport, Rhode Island
RI high school students to perform at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival
The students will perform on all three days of the festival in jazz combos under the direction of the 2023 RIMEA All-State Jazz Ensemble Director Dino Govoni.
Things To Do
- Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 12 pm to 5 pm: IYRS Maritime Library Summer Book Sale at IYRS
- 5 pm to 7 pm: 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party at Great Friends Meeting House
- 6 pm: 15th Annual “A Night at the Pops” Concert (EBSYE & EBSWE Perofrmances) at Portsmouth Middle School
- 6:30 pm: Coastal Conversations: The Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm: Newport Polo presents ABBA ca DABRA Ball at Marble House
- 7 pm: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 9:30 pm: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at The JPT
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm, Jam Session at 9 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Bulgarmarsh Park: Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Tayla Davis at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: To be announced
- JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at 9:30 pm
- Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live Music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Back Rhodes Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, August 5
The Rhode Island Black Heritage Society will commemorate Emancipation Day on August 5 at God’s Little Acre
God’s Little Acre, on Farewell Street, contains the oldest and largest surviving collection of burial markers of enslaved and free persons of African heritage, dating back to 17th-century America.
Things To Do
- Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am: Middletown Football Car Wash at Knights Of Columbus
- 10 am to 5 pm: Open Studios at Jamestown Arts Center
- 12 pm to 5 pm: IYRS Maritime Library Summer Book Sale at IYRS
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm to 7 pm: 39th Annual Members’ Show and Celebration ! at DeBlois Gallery
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm,
- Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from. 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Steve Donavon Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, August 6
Artists’ Open Studios returns to Conanicut Island on Aug. 5
One-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island on August 5
Things To Do
- Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars and Coffee at Longplex Family & Sports Center
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 1 pm: Three Angels Fund 14th Annual Fundraiser at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Catnip Junkies from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Post Newport Jazz Festival Jam Session from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.