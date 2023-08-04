Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend!

Friday, August 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm, Jam Session at 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Bulgarmarsh Park: Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Tayla Davis at 6 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: To be announced

JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at 9:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live Music from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Back Rhodes Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Norman Bird Sanctuary: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, August 5

The Rhode Island Black Heritage Society will commemorate Emancipation Day on August 5 at God’s Little Acre God’s Little Acre, on Farewell Street, contains the oldest and largest surviving collection of burial markers of enslaved and free persons of African heritage, dating back to 17th-century America.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptides: To be announced

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm,

Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from. 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Steve Donavon Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Catnip Junkies from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Dave Alves Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Post Newport Jazz Festival Jam Session from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

