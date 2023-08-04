Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend!

Friday, August 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm, Jam Session at 9 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Bulgarmarsh Park: Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Tayla Davis at 6 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Dockside: To be announced
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at 9:30 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live Music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: Back Rhodes Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Norman Bird Sanctuary: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • Officers’ Club Deck: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, August 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm,
  • Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Shops At Long Wharf Mall: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from. 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Steve Donavon Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, August 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • East Gerry Memorial Square: Catnip Junkies from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Post Newport Jazz Festival Jam Session from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
  • Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.