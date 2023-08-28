Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 591 Camp Fuller Road in South Kingstown for $2,800,000.

Debbie Wilson, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett Office, represented the Seller in this transaction.

This transaction marks the highest sale in South Kingstown in 2023.*

Sited on over 2 acres, the waterfront home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms, and panoramic views of Pt Judith Salt Pond. The property provides access to an association dock with ocean access.

“Debbie provided peace of mind and expert guidance from start to finish,” said Debbie Wilson’s client, the unidentified seller of 591 Camp Fuller Road. “Though we were out of town for much of the process, we were always confident in Debbie’s ability to foresee and handle any issues: from pricing, staging, and marketing the property to the final close as well.”

Debbie is presently co-listing 98 Segar Court, the highest listed property in South Kingstown, alongside her colleague and husband Jaime Wilson, further exemplifying her knowledge of South Kingstown’s luxury market.

