If the Beatles were the music world’s British invasion, then the Four Seasons were the American Revolution. That’s paraphrasing from Jersey Boys, the musical now on stage at Theatre by the Sea.

Jersey Boys is the origin story of the Four Seasons, who took pop music by storm in the 60s and early 70s. The show is “narrated” at different points by each of the four original musicians: Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi, Bob Gaudio, and of course, Frankie Valli. Each of them has his take on the story, but they all agree, it started with four guys singing other people’s songs under a lamppost in New Jersey.

As the story goes, DeVito (Chris Marsh Clark) and Massi (Kevin Patrick Martin) were part of several groups before DeVito “discovered” Frankie Castelluccio, the singer with “the voice of an angel.” To make things simpler, Frankie changes his surname to Valli.

When Joey Pesci (Christian Heinemann) – yes, “that” Joe Pesci – introduces the group to Bob Gaudio (Aidan Cole), magic happens. Gaudio writes “Sherry,” and the group’s world explodes. It goes to number one almost immediately, followed by two more huge hits, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Valli’s falsetto voice and three-octave range were something no one had ever heard before, and with him as the group’s frontman, the Four Seasons became megastars.

It’s not all fun and games. There’s plenty of hardship along the way, and eventually, the group breaks up. The show doesn’t shy away from the tough times, which really adds to its appeal.

But Jersey Boys is really all about the music, and it’s just about perfect. The players in the pit, led by conductor Jacob Priddy, are spot on. And the singers are amazing, especially Zane Zapata as Frankie Valli. Close your eyes, and you’ll swear that’s actually Frankie Valli up there.

All the Four Seasons’ biggest hits are featured. “Big Man in Town,” “Beggin’,” “Stay,” “Let’s Hang On” and many more.

There’s a strong supporting cast, with just about everyone playing multiple roles. For instance, Kevin B. McGlynn plays about six characters, from a tough-as-nails gangster to a consoling priest. Jay Owens plays several characters as well, ranging from a French rapper to a police detective.

The story of the Four Seasons is interesting and compelling. There are fun moments, tough moments, and tender moments. If “Fallen Angel” doesn’t rip your heart out, then you’d better go check with the Wizard, Tin Man.

Theatre by the Sea has had a strong season, with hit shows like “Beautiful” and “The Bodyguard.” But they definitely saved the best for last. Jersey Boys is a must-see.

Jersey Boys runs through September 10 at Theatre by the Sea in Matunuck. For tickets and information, call 401.782.TKTS or visit www.theatrebythesea.com.