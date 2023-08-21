State Representative and House Majority Floor Manager John “Jay” Edwards (HD70 Tiverton) today announced his support and endorsement of Sandra Cano in the race for Congressional District One.

Of his endorsement, State Representative and House Majority Floor Manager John “Jay” Edwards said in a statemnt, “Sandra is the only candidate who has been tested at every level of government in this race and has the record to back it up. She isn’t just a sure vote for Reproductive Rights – she was instrumental in making sure we protected the right to abortion here in Rhode Island. She has the experience, education and lived experience that we’re missing and need represented in Congress. Her platform is not just talking points: it’s her life. It would also be nice to see Congressional District One finally represented by a woman.”

Sandra Cano reacted to this endorsement: “Rep. Edwards has been a leading voice and advocate in the RI House of Representatives for victims’ rights and for addressing the opioid crisis. His work has helped save lives, and he is deeply rooted in his community which motivates and informs his service. I am so honored to have earned his support in this race.”

Cano has received three major Rhode Island union endorsements including both teachers unions: Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Healthcare Professionals (RIFTHP) and National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI); as well as the United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP).

Cano has also received the endorsement of the Cumberland Democratic Town Committee, Jamestown Democratic Town Committee, Lincoln Democratic Town Committee and was named a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate.

Endorsements from local leaders include:

Mayors: Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi, former Cumberland Mayor Bill Murray, and former Pawtucket Mayor Robert Metivier;

State Senators: Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (SD4 North Providence, Providence), Samuel Bell (SD5 Providence), Louis DiPalma (SD12 Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton), Dawn Euer (SD13 Newport, Jamestown), Valerie Lawson (SD14 East Providence), Majority Leader Ryan Pearson (SD19 Cumberland, Lincoln), Meghan Kallman (SD15 Pawtucket, Providence), Robert Britto (SD18 East Providence, Pawtucket), Melissa Murray (SD24 Woonsocket, North Smithfield), Mark McKenney (SD30 Warwick), Pamela Lauria (SD32 Barrington, East Providence, Bristol), Alana DiMario (SD36 Narragansett, North Kingstown, New Shoreham); and former State Senator Jim Seveney (SD11 Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton);

State Representatives: Edith Ajello (HD1 Providence), Rebecca Kislak (HD4 East Side of Providence), Joshua Giraldo (HD56 Central Falls), Karen Alzate (HD60 Pawtucket, Central Falls ), and former State Representative and Gun Safety Advocate Linda Finn (HD72 Portsmouth, Middletown);

Municipal Leaders: Pawtucket City Council President Terrence Mercer, Pawtucket City Council At-Large Members Michael Araujo, Roberto Moreno and Yesenia Rubio; Pawtucket City Council Members Mark Wildenhain, Neicy Coderre, and Marlena Martins Stachowiak; the entire Pawtucket School Committee (members James Chellel Jr., Chair, Kimberly Grant, Deputy Chair, Joanne Bonollo, Jennifer Carney, Gerard Charbonneau, Erin Dube, and Marsha Fernandes); as well as Central Falls Officials Robert Ferri (City Council President), Tatiana Baena (City Council At Large), and Hugo Figueroa (School Board Member and former City Councilor); North Providence Councilors Dino Autiello (Town Council President), Steven Loporchio, Ronald R. Baccala, Jr, and Ken Amoriggi; Bristol Town Council Member Timothy Sweeney; and Portsmouth School Committee Juan Carlos Payero (Vice Chair); Cumberland Town Council Members Lisa Beaulieu and Bob Shaw; Cumberland School Committee Member Mark Fiorillo; former Cumberland Town Councilors Jim Higgins, Stephanie Gemski, and Thomas Kane; Jamestown School Committee Members Kristine Lapierre (Chair) and Agnes Filkins (Clerk).

Sandra Cano has been serving Rhode Islanders for over a decade. She is the only candidate in this race with legislative experience at every level of government in Rhode Island. On the Pawtucket School Committee, she worked to defend the public education system that welcomed her as a teenager in this country. As a Pawtucket City Councilwoman, Sandra saw how city government directly affects residents, and she worked to shape policies that had a positive impact on their daily lives. Now in the State Senate, Sandra proudly gives voice to the diverse communities of District 8. Sandra is chair of the Senate Education Committee – the first Latina to hold the position. She serves as a member of the Senate Finance Committee and the Permanent Joint Legislative Commission on Child Care. If elected, Sandra will be the first Colombian American woman to serve in Congress.