The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) today announced that it will run a Sunday/Holiday service schedule on Monday, August 14, 2023, in observance of Victory Day, an official state holiday.

The Sunday/Holiday schedule will apply to all regular fixed-route buses and trolleys. All RIPTA offices, except for the Customer Service Kiosk at the Newport Transportation Center, will be closed on Monday, August 14, 2023, in recognition of the holiday.

Transportation Centers

The Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center Ticket Window will be closed on Monday, August 14, 2023. The RIPTA Customer Service Kiosk in the Newport Transportation Center will be open on Monday, August 14.

Flex Service

Flex Service will not be available on Monday, except for Route 203 (URI/Narragansett/ South Kingstown), which will run on the Sunday schedule from 10am to 5pm. The Flex Service reservation line (1-877-906-FLEX) will not be staffed on Monday.

RIde Paratransit Program

On Monday, August 14, 2023, the RIde Program will operate on a holiday schedule. The RIde program does not provide standing order trips (recurring service) on RIPTA holidays. If you need a ride on the holiday, please call the RIde reservation line (401-461-9760) before August 14 to schedule a trip for the holiday. The RIde reservation line will not be staffed on Monday; passengers can leave a detailed voicemail message to reserve trips for the next day.

For more information on holiday schedules or other RIPTA services, passengers can call 401-781-9400 or visit RIPTA.com.

Read More from What'sUpNewp