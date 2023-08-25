The Rhode Island Department of Transporation today provided the following update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project.

Pavement removal along the south side of Admiral Kalbfus Road will finish followed by drainage and electrical work. Commuters for the Navy base can also utilize the JT Connell roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road for an easy alternative access point to the bridge to avoid the Admiral Kalbfus Road work zone.

Site earthwork operations are anticipated just east of JT Connell Highway near the Connector Road behind barrier. Miscellaneous site work is also expected behind barrier for the ongoing bridge rehabilitation work along Route 138 at the Third Street, Newport Secondary and JT Connell overpasses and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway as needed. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to help guide vehicles through the work zone.