The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:

Third Beach, Middletown

Sandy Point Beach, Portsmouth

Burlingame State Park Picnic Area, Charlestown

Burlingame State Park Campground, Charlestown

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.