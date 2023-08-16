The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:
- Third Beach, Middletown
- Sandy Point Beach, Portsmouth
- Burlingame State Park Picnic Area, Charlestown
- Burlingame State Park Campground, Charlestown
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
