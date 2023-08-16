The Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals (RIFTHP) today announced the endorsement of Senator Sandra Cano in her effort to be elected to Congress from Rhode Island Congressional District One.

The RIFTHP Executive Council, after a comprehensive vetting of many qualified candidates, voted to support Senator Cano in the primary election on Tuesday, September 5th.

“For more than a decade, Senator Cano has supported our causes at both the local and state levels as a member of the Pawtucket School Committee, the Pawtucket City Council, and the Rhode Island General Assembly,” stated RIFTHP President Frank Flynn in a statement. “She has been a staunch advocate for our members and the constituents they serve. She has been an outspoken supporter of children, working families, and the elderly.”

Flynn continued, “As a member of Congress, she will continue to fight to improve public education, eliminate student debt, support direct care workers in the developmentally disabled community, provide greater access to healthcare services for our elderly and infirmed, protect Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP benefits, support common sense gun reform legislation, and to help grow our economy and create jobs.”

On behalf of the 12,000 members of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals says that it will strongly support Senator Sandra Cano to be the first Congresswoman from Rhode Island Congressional District One. The union says that it will run a comprehensive member outreach plan, including direct mail, phones, and door-to-door canvassing to help Senator Cano get out the vote.