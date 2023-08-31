Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State are today reminding voters of ways to cast their ballot in the final days leading up to the September 5, 2023 special primary elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, and Foster Town Council.

Early voting is ongoing. Voters can find the early voting location and hours in their community online using the RI Department of State’s website. Early voting continues through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5. Polling places are closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day.

Voter Turnout Tracker allows Rhode Islanders to see how many votes have been cast in Special Primary The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in person.

Voters who are voting by mail ballot and have not yet returned their ballot should plan to do so by dropping off their ballot at a secure elections drop box or polling place. Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5. Voters can find their nearest secure elections drop box by using the Drop Box Locator tool on the RI Department of State website.

Voters planning to vote at their polling place on September 5 can look up their polling place online by viewing their voter record on the RI Department of State website. All voters voting in person, whether early or on special primary day, must bring an acceptable photo ID.

To determine if you have a special election in your community, find your polling place, preview a sample ballot, and more, visit vote.ri.gov.

Voters with additional questions should contact the RI Department of State Elections Division at 401-222-2340.