Members of the Professional Firefighters of Newport, Local 1080, the union representing the members of the Newport Fire Department, presents The Friends of Newport Skatepark with a $1,080 check this morning.
Sid Abruzzi, Owner of Water Brothers, and Mike Richards, President of Friends of Newport Skatepark, were on hand for the presentation.
“Many members of the department grew up skateboarding in Newport, myself included, and have had a long history with Water Brothers and Sid,” Nicholas Insana, President of Professional Firefighters of Newport, Local 1080, told What’sUpNewp. “The request for a donation was put forth at our last quarterly meeting by Andrew Palmer and was approved unanimously by the board and the body.”
“We are proud to be a part of the next chapter of skating in the city and look forward to seeing the progress of the park design in the coming months,” Insana said.
Their website shows Friends of Newport Skatepark has raised more than $295,000. Their goal is $1,000,000. To learn more about the project and to donate, visit friendsofnewportskatepark.com.
