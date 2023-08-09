Members of the Professional Firefighters of Newport, Local 1080, the union representing the members of the Newport Fire Department, presents The Friends of Newport Skatepark with a $1,080 check this morning.

Sid Abruzzi, Owner of Water Brothers, and Mike Richards, President of Friends of Newport Skatepark, were on hand for the presentation.

“Many members of the department grew up skateboarding in Newport, myself included, and have had a long history with Water Brothers and Sid,” Nicholas Insana, President of Professional Firefighters of Newport, Local 1080, told What’sUpNewp. “The request for a donation was put forth at our last quarterly meeting by Andrew Palmer and was approved unanimously by the board and the body.”

“We are proud to be a part of the next chapter of skating in the city and look forward to seeing the progress of the park design in the coming months,” Insana said.

Pictured from left to right: Firefighter Sean Medeiros, Local 1080 E-board; Capt Al Grey, NFD; FF Michael Marotta, Local 1080 Treasurer ; FF Brandon Smith, NFD; FF Paul Gingras, Local 1080 E-board; FF Tim Bulk, Local 1080 Vice President; FF Nicholas Insana, Local 1080 President; Sid Abruzzi, Water Brothers; FF Neil Toracinta, NFD; Capt Andrew Palmer, NFD; Michael Richards, President, Friends of Newport Skatepark; FF George Moniz, NFD; FF Rob Lopatowski, NFD; and FF Luke Leys, NFD

Their website shows Friends of Newport Skatepark has raised more than $295,000. Their goal is $1,000,000. To learn more about the project and to donate, visit friendsofnewportskatepark.com.

