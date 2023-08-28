Meet your new best friend, Bruno – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Bruno is a three-year-old male, available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“Bruno is a stunning boy, with floofy fur to pet, and lots of kisses to give,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “He’s got some super-sharp hunting instincts, so he keeps his people on their toes! He’s used to lots and lots of outdoor time; he even enjoys long, luxurious naps on his outside bed”!

Potter League concludes, “This blue-eyed beauty will do best as an only pet and with sturdy, savvy children.”

To hear more about Bruno, visit www.potterleague.org!