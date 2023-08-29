The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis will be providing round-trip, special event train service from Boston and Providence to New England Patriots home games all season long. Round-trip, special event train tickets to Patriots games are just $10 this season and are on sale now for the Sept. 10 home opener exclusively via the mTicket app. Special event train tickets for the remainder of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m. on the Monday before each home game exclusively via the mTicket app.

Boston special event trains will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station. Providence special event trains will depart from Providence Station and make stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station. The complete schedule for each game will be announced closer to the game date at mbta.com/destinations/ gillette-stadium , but each special event train is projected to arrive in Foxborough approximately 90 minutes before kick-off and will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after each game ends.

Tickets for each special event train will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding date, game and station of origin (Boston or Providence). Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. Please note: These are special event trains and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Riders are also reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy will not be permitted on the train and no personal items may be left on the train during the game. For more information, visit mbta.com/destinations/ gillette-stadium .