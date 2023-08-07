The Newport Gulls toppled the Bristol Blues, 7-2 to take a decisive 1-0 series lead on Sunday night at Cardines Field.

The Bristol Blues were the first to strike as they scored one run in the third inning. Billy Sullivan reached base after being hit by a pitch and later came around to score on an RBI single by Griffin Arnone. Through three innings of play, the Blues led 1-0.

It didn’t take long for the Gulls to get that run back. In the fourth inning, Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island) led things off with a single. He later came around to score on a Billy Butler (University of Southern Mississippi) RBI single to tie the game, 1-1.

In the sixth, Bristol received an offensive jolt from Arnone again. This time he launched his second home run of the postseason, a solo shot to give the Blues a 2-1 lead.

Newport responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own and took the lead for the first time in the game. With two outs in the frame, Slate Alford (University of Georgia) singled. The next batter, Kolby Branch (University of Georgia) doubled to score Alford. The next batter, Butler singled to score Branch to give the Gulls the lead.

Newport tacked on another run in the seventh on a bases loaded walk drawn by Branch. On the RBI walk, the Gulls doubled their lead, 4-2.

The Gulls added more insurance in the eighth inning when three batters crossed the plate. Jacob Burley (Wake Forest University) doubled to score Niko Brini (University of Connecticut). Burley came around to score on an RBI single by Beckstein. A couple batters later, Tyler Hare (Wofford College) singled to make it 7-2, Gulls.

Newport would hold on to secure the victory. With the win, the Gulls are within one win of their first NECBL championship since 2014.

Santhosh Gottam (Brown University) started the game and went three strong innings. Ryan Andrade (University of Pittsburgh) was the second pitcher used and he went four dominate innings, striking out six and giving up just one run. David Horn (Vanderbilt University) shut the door in the final two innings.

The series will continue Monday August 7th when Newport travels to Muzzy Field in Bristol, Connecticut for game two of the NECBL finals. Gametime is scheduled for 6:30pm and will be broadcasted live on the NECBL Broadcast Network.