The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Newport County, Rhode Island, and surrounding areas.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1042 AM EDT Thu Aug 10 2023

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…Rhode Island, Central and Eastern Portions of Massachusetts, including the Cape and Islands.

* WHEN…From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff causing flooding of streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Wet antecedent conditions combined with the potential for 2 to 4 inches of rain in localized areas with thunderstorms this evening and overnight could result in renewed flooding. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Flood Watch issued for the following areas;

Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-Western Essex MA- Eastern Essex MA-Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA- Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI- Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Barre, Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Nantucket, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport

