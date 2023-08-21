Join the Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) staff this fall for some fun education programs! Connect with the outdoors and learn some new skills; from women’s outdoor workshops to library lectures, there’s something for everyone. Join DFW’s Aquatic Resource Education Program, Hunter Education Program, and Wildlife Outreach and Volunteer Program staff to learn, explore, and enjoy.

All of the programs being offered this season are free of charge and many are open to families. A list of programs and registration information are listed below. For a complete list of up-to-date programs, you can also visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/ programs/fish-wildlife/ .



HUNTER EDUCATION PROGRAMS

WOW – Women’s Outdoor Workshops

Date: Multiple classes/dates in September

Cost: Free

Register here: Pre-registration is required for all courses. Follow this link to see a full listing of workshops and to register: https://forms.gle/ cE1e6uxcjYq3z6Sj6

A series geared towards busy, modern-day women taught by women. Workshops are approximately two hours and are offered on weeknights through September. The series starts with a Women’s Hunter Education Certification Course then workshops are offered on various secondary education topics such as map and compass, wilderness first-aid, and Introduction to Firearms.

Bowhunter Safety Education (2-DAY Certification Course)

Date: Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15

Time: 6-9:30 PM (Both days)

Location: 1B Camp E Hun Tee Pl, Exeter RI

Register here: Must pre-register with link: https://forms.office.com/g/ ay4ZELRQBc

In a classroom setting, you will learn about the basics of modern-day archery hunting and safe hunting practices in accordance with the International Hunter Education Association standards. Must attend both sessions.

Intro to Trapping Workshop

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 9 AM-2 PM

Location: 1B Camp E Hun Tee Pl. Exeter RI

Registration Form: https://forms.gle/ 69GBmn9z9wZ54CkbA

This non-certification course will cover various aspects of trapping to include the history of trapping, conservation and trapping regulations, biology of different target species in RI, best management practices in the field, types of traps, hands on demonstration of how to set traps, and uses for the animal and how to treat/tan hides. All participants should bring lunch, water, and snacks. Participants may also want to bring a pen and paper for notes. This workshop is offered free of charge but pre- registration is required.

Intro to Small Game Hunting Workshop

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 9 AM-1 PM

Location: 1B Camp E Hun Tee Pl, Exeter RI

Register here: Must pre-register with link: https://forms.gle/ osGNpCP6aRozzMb2A

Learn the basics of small game hunting in RI, from squirrel and rabbit to pheasant and more. In this workshop participants will learn tips and tricks on using dogs for small game hunting, and which breeds make the best hunting companions. Flushing and pointing as hunting tactics, gear, prepping, and field dressing harvested game will also be covered.

Intro to Deer Hunting Workshop

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 9 AM-3 PM

Location: Wallum Lake Rod and Gun Club, Harrisville RI

Register here: Must pre-register with link: https://forms.gle/ xCyGovxidkR4KFws5

This class is geared toward the beginner deer hunter or used as a refresher for seasoned ones! Participants will learn basic biology and behavior of white-tailed deer, how to scout, where to best set up your hunt spot, the gear you will need and much more!

Hunter Safety Education (3 DAY Certification Course)

Date: Tuesday, October 17, Wednesday, October 18, and Friday, October 19

Time: 5-9 PM (All days)

Location: Foster Public Library – 184 Howard Hill Rd, Foster RI

Register here: Must pre-register with link: https://forms.gle/ 7RLUmfXmv6LGeZow7

A certification course following the curriculum set forth by the International Hunter Education Association as a national standard to produce safe, knowledgeable, and responsible hunters. This course is open to all ages and provides reciprocity in all 50 states. Must attend all sessions.

WILDLIFE OUTREACH PROGRAMS

Pollinator Party

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 10 AM-12 PM

Location: Davis Park Community Garden, Providence RI

Age group:All ages, families welcome

Cost:Free

Register here: Registration is not required, but we kindly encourage you to RSVP to help us estimate attendance. https://clpvd.org/event/ pollinator-party/

You’re invited to a Pollinator Party at the Davis Park Community Garden! Come connect with nature in the city and learn how to help pollinators at home. Explore the garden with URI Master Gardeners, learn how to grow native plants from seed, go on a wild bee walk with an insect scientist, and learn about honeybees with a beekeeper. There will also be pollinator storytime and activities for little ones! The Pollinator Party is a collaboration between URI Cooperative Extension, DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife, URI Master Gardeners, Davis Park Community Garden and Mount Pleasant Library.

Wildlife Solutions: Noisy Neighbors

Date: Monday, November 6

Time: 6-7:30 PM

Location: HYBRID – In-person at the Providence Public Library OR via Zoom

Age group: Adults

Cost: Free

Register here: https://forms.gle/ Jo3mGGCgLCbA1kB76

Learn how to prevent bats and squirrels from invading your home with the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife. The pitter-patter of tiny feet is not so adorable when it’s coming from your attic. These small mammals may just be trying to find a warm home, but yours is taken. These tiny mammals are tricky to remove effectively and if exclusion is done improperly, it can lead to ineffective and unfortunate results. It is imperative that they are safely and properly excluded from homes. This session will cover the appropriate time and measures for removal of your noisy neighbors and how to prevent them from returning. Learn the big role these small mammals make in the ecosystem and the research underway in Rhode Island.

This will be a HYBRID program in partnership with the Providence Public Library. Join us in-person at the library or tune in from the comfort of your own home! This program is FREE, but registration is required so that we can prepare materials and send Zoom links for those attending online.



VOLUNTEER PROGRAM

Summer Deer Survey

DEM biologists are collecting reports of does (females), bucks (males) and fawns (young) across Rhode Island until the end of September! Observations can be submitted through the Survey123 app on your smartphone or home computer. Data from this survey provides information, such as fawn to doe ratios and reproductive success, which will help guide management decisions that support a healthy deer herd in the state. Photos are optional but recommended where possible.

Dates: August 1-September 30

Report Wildlife Sightings: www.dem.ri.gov/reportwildlife

Herp Observer

Securely submit your sightings of frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes and turtles to RI’s State Herpetologist (reptile and amphibian biologist) through our easy-to-use smartphone app, Herp Observer. Observations of species both common and rare are welcome. Your reports will help biologists identify where these animals are in the state, and in turn, where to focus conservation efforts for RI’s scaly and slimy critters! This is a great volunteer opportunity for families! Learn more at www.dem.ri.gov/herpobserver.

RI Wild Bee Observer

Want to help us protect the bees of Rhode Island? Join DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife as a community scientist by contributing to our RI Wild Bee Observer project through the free iNaturalist app! It’s an easy way to document bee species anywhere in RI, from your neighborhood to your favorite hiking spot. This is a great volunteer opportunity for families! For project instructions, including tips for taking photos of bees, follow this link: https://dem.ri.gov/media/ 63796/download

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.