Meet your new best friend, Lucky – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week.

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Lucky is a 5-year-old male mixed breed.

“Lucky is a sweet boy with the cutest freckled nose! This friendly guy likes to give big hugs and would do well with a family that likes to have fun,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “Although we don’t know yet how he feels about cats, he may like other dog friends with the same playstyle”.

If you are interested in learning more about Lucky please fill out an application at www.potterleague.org, and stop by their Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him today!

