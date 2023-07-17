PROVIDENCE, RI – The schedule of events has been announced for the 10th Annual FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group July 16 – 29, 2023 in venues throughout the Valley neighborhood of Providence, including: WaterFire Arts Center, the Steel Yard, ALCO, Farm Fresh RI, Lost Valley Pizza + Revival Brewing, Binch Press / queer.archive.work, and new venues at the new homes of LitArts RI and Teatro ECAS.

Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group, FringePVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around the Valley neighborhood of Providence, while keeping the online performance series established during the COVID-19 pandemic. And new this year, FRINGEPVD expands to South County for the first ever for FRINGEPVD Encore Series performances at the United Theatre in Westerly: August 10-12.

Tickets & passes are available now. For tickets, updates and more information, visit: FRINGEPVD.org

This year’s FRINGEPVD features dozens of in-person and online performances at ten stages including multiple sites at the Wilbury Theatre Group’s performance space, the WaterFire Art Center and ALCO Campus, the Steelyard, Farm Fresh RI, ISCO, Lost Valley Pizza + Revival Brewing, Binch Press / queer.archive.work, Teatro Ecas and LitArts RI.

“This year is a major milestone for FRINGEPVD,” said Wilbury Theatre Group’s Artistic Director, Josh Short. “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival, we’re looking for ways to widen our reach and ensure the festival’s continued growth. Which is why, for the first time ever, we are expanding our programming for a third week in Westerly at the United Theatre. This gives us the opportunity to bring groundbreaking work of the artists of the festival to more of Rhode Island and celebrate our state’s amazing artistic community with an even wider audience.”

The 2023 Providence Fringe Festival kicks-off this year on Sunday, July 16 with an Opening Night Party from 5:00 – 7:00pm and a Special “Fringe Edition ” of the Empire Revue at 7pm at the Wilbury Theatre Group. Throughout the two-week festival FRINGEPVD continues its commitment to community-centric performances with free events throughout the festival including the Family Fringe Day (Saturday, July 22), featuring a performance by Ricky Rainbow Beard, a showcase at Binch Press / Queer.Archive.Work in conjunction with an Open Write at LitArtsRI, humanities discussions (to-be-announced), and an outdoor market hosted by Haus of Codec.

With this swirl of activities, we are currently looking for volunteers to assist as house managers, info desk helpers, and way finders to help make the festival fun and safe for everyone. Click here to sign up.

FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® has been presented by Wilbury Theatre Group since the theatre company founded the festival in 2014. In the years since, the year-round staff and creative teams of the Wilbury Group have served in official capacities for the Festival alongside part time Fringe-only staff, volunteers, and collaborators. Founded in 2010, The Wilbury Theatre Group’s goal has been to offer audiences from throughout New England affordable access to cutting-edge theatre. Through the development of our Main Series season, outreach and education programs, new work development programs, and the Providence Fringe Festival®, we are proud to bring these professional theatre productions to a diverse and ever-evolving community.