The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2, Newport

Project update from RIDOT

Drainage installation will continue along the north side of Admiral Kalbfus Road from the roundabout to the Malbone Road intersection. Navy base commuters can continue bypassing the work zone by utilizing the new JT Connell roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road to the bridge. Sidewalks along the north side are temporarily closed; detour signage has been posted.

Elsewhere along the project alignment, traffic signal and electrical work is planned site wide including mast arm foundation installation. The bridge rehabilitation work will also continue along Route 138 at the Third Street, Newport Secondary and JT Connell overpasses and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to help guide vehicles through the work zone.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

July 16 – 22, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 7/17 and 7/21- 6 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

July 15 – 21, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs., nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

I-95, at Exit 37 B/C interchange, various on/off ramps.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through mid-July 2023.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane and on ramp closed for bridge work, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 South, at Rte. 37 in the vicinity of Exit 3A and 3B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield/Johnston: I-295 North and South, from Exit 22 to Exit 12, right lane and temporary ramp closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for milled pavements, Sun.-Fri., nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 North and South, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), right lane closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for a bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs., 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



East Providence: I-195, from Exit 2A to Exit 2B, and at the intersection of Warren Ave. to approximately 100 feet after the Pawtucket Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge painting, Sun- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95 North and South, from CT line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for paving/drainage work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m. Please note, on ramp closed for Exit 18 Thurs. night. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-195, from Exit 36A on I-95 North to Exit 1A on I-195 East, alternating lane for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs., 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-195 West interchange to I-95 North, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., night, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Warwick: I-95 North, between Exit 31A and Exit 31B, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295 North and South, under the Mendon Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, alternating lane for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, at the Rte. 146A interchange, various shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, at the Rte. 146A interchange, alternating lane closures for a lane shift, Fri.. night (July 21), 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Weekdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., we plan to install drainage pipes on Route 10 North from Broadway to Tobey Street, requiring alternating lane closures on Route 10 North, cure the Route 6 Viaduct bridge deck, and cast sidewalks along Plainfield and Pilsudski streets. We also plan to install sheeting between Union Avenue and Westminster Street, and conduct pile driving along Route 10 South, which may result in weekday noise and vibrations.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 North, from 6/10 interchange to Tobey St., right lane closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Weekend

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, before and after the Breakneck Hill Rd Bridge, alternating lane closures for new traffic pattern, Fri., and Sat nights 9 p.m.- 10 a.m.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 10 South, at Exit 2 (Cranston St.) off-ramp and after, alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, from Exit 4 to Exit 6 alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., and Thur. night, 9 p.m.- 3 a.m.



North Providence/Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from Exit 1 (Branch Ave.) to Exit 4 (Twin River) left lane closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for drainage work, Wed., night, 9 p.m.-7 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note: upon completion of the work, the existing lane split will be removed and all lanes will shift to the left through the end of Sept.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B to Exit 3, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Weekday

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 North and South, from Frenchtown Rd. to Rte. 4 Exit 4E, various shoulder closures for survey work, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Cranston St., Sherman Ave. to Overbrook Dr., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Pawtucket: Pleasant St., under the Pawtucket Bridge, alternating one-way traffic with restricted street parking for electrical work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Lane shift in place for Admiral Kalbfus Rd. from JT Connell Roundabout to Malbone Rd. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be frequently navigating in and out of the work zone.

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Rd. and Malbone Rd.

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Rd., or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown Newport.

Newport: Occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping operations or electrical work weekdays throughout the project area.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main to Green End Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Cumberland: Broad St., from Meeting St. to Forest Ave., alternating one-way traffic, shoulder closures, driveways/walkways blocked and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for construction, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 104 East and West, from Old Greenville Rd. to Robert St., various shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 104 East and West, from Old Greenville Rd. to Robert St., various shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

Charlestown/ Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., before and after Kings Factory Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



South Kingstown/Richmond/ North Kingstown: Rte. 2 North and South, from Rte. 138 in South Kingstown to the Wawaloam Bridge at the Richmond/Charlestown line, various shoulder closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



South Kingstown/Richmond/ North Kingstown: Rte.1A Boston Neck Rd. from Hamilton Allenton Rd. to Ferry Rd. in North Kingstown, various shoulder closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 138 East and West, approximately 250 feet West of Rte. 138 and Richmond Town House Rd. intersection, right lane closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Richmond: Rte. 3, under I-95, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

West Bay

Weekday

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.