Susan Ann Nunes

New London, CT -Susan Ann Nunes, 75, of New London, Connecticut, passed away on July 26, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI on October 22, 1947, She was the daughter of Frank (Larry) and Mary (Medeiros) Nunes.

From an early age Sue was an avid reader enjoying many subject areas. She could always be found with a book in her hands.

Susan had a beautiful singing voice and was active in many choirs. She enjoyed playing piano and guitar. She loved music, especially classical.

Susan attended Witherbee School, Sacred Hearts Academy and was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.

Her favorite pastimes were meeting and chatting with people, especially while walking her beloved dog.

Susan is survived by her sisters; Diane Kerins (Brian), Terrie Kalil (Chris), Mary Ellen Helger (Norman), her nieces and nephews; Kim, Kevin, Kate, Krystal, Candice, and Jacob, Also two great-nieces and five great nephews.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Frank (Larry) and Mary Nunes and her brother Frank

Funeral Services for Ms. Nunes will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to The Potter League (potterleague.org) and The New London Animal Rescue Facebook page.

