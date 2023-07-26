Oak Bluffs, M.A. – The Newport Gulls were able to pick up the game two win, 7-5 to split a doubleheader with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank.

Game 1

Box Score

The Sharks offense came out firing on all cylinders as they scored five runs in the second inning behind two two-run home runs by Ryan McCoy and Max Kaufer. Nolan Nawrocki also added an RBI in the inning to bring the score to 5-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Slate Alford (University of Georgia) launched his fourth home run of the season to put the Gulls on the board. At the end of two innings, the Gulls trailed the Sharks, 5-1.

Martha’s Vineyard made it 6-1 in the third inning on a Caden Shapiro fielder’s choice which brought in Gio Colasante.

The Sharks made it three straight innings with at least one run scored as three runs crossed the plate. Carsten Sabathia drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. The next batter, Scott Seeker homered and Caden Shapiro hit an RBI double. Thanks to the three-run inning by the Sharks, it was 9-1.

In the next inning, the Sharks made it four straight innings with a run as they scored three more. The big hit of the inning came off the bat of McCoy who had a two-run double to score Dmitri Diamant and Nawrocki. The score was 12-3 after the top of the fifth inning concluded.

In the bottom of the inning, the Gulls fought back with a two-run double by Noah Smith (University of Louisville). The hit for Smith plated both Tyler Young (Lehigh University) and Niko Brini (University of Connecticut).

Each team added a run late in the game but the Sharks were able to hold on to pick up their 16th win of the season.

David Horn (Vanderbilt (University) started the game and went two innings, giving up five runs. Garret Simpson (Wright State University) then came in and pitched the next two innings and yielded four runs. Daniel Cohen (Yale University) was the third pitcher used and he allowed three runs over 1.2 innings. Nolan Pender (Bellarmine University) finished off the game for the Gulls.

Game 2

Box Score

The Gulls looked for redemption after a game one loss as they pounced on the Sharks early. The first three batters reached base to begin the game and Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island) came around to score on a wild pitch. The highlight of the inning came when Brini doubled to score two runs and on the same play, he came all the way around to score on a throwing error to give the Gulls a 4-0 first inning lead.

The Sharks would respond in a big way in the third inning. 11 batters came to the plate and five runs scored. Sabathia ripped a bases loaded double to score two runs and Shapiro had an RBI single. The Sharks also scored runs on a Colasante RBI groundout and a Diamant RBI hit by pitch. The Sharks carried their first lead of the game into the middle innings.

The Gulls took the lead right back scoring three runs in the fourth inning. Billy Butler (University of Southern Mississippi) led the inning off with a walk and Brini followed with a walk of his own. A couple batters later, Smith singled to score Butler to tie the game. The next two batters, Luke Beckstein (Northeastern University) and Anderson each drove in runs to bring the Gulls lead to 7-5 over the Sharks.

The Sharks were not able to score as they were shut down by the Gulls bullpen for the rest of the game. With the win, Newport picked up their 29th win of the season. With the loss, Martha’s Vineyard fell to 16-21-1.

Santhosh Gottam (Brown University) started the game and pitched three innings, giving up five runs. Grant Umberger (University of Toledo) then came on in relief and went the final four innings, striking out nine batters and earning his sixth save of the season.

Newport will be back at home on Wednesday July 25th when they take on the Mystic Schooners at historic Cardines Field in a doubleheader. The first pitch in game 1 is scheduled for 3:00 pm and game 2 will start at 6:30 pm. All games are broadcasted live on the NECBL Broadcast Network.