BankNewport CEO Jack Murphy joined John Clarke Senior Living CEO Joan Woods, staff, and residents for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their courtyard renovation project at 600 Valley Road in Middletown, RI.

The Bank provided grants to John Clarke Senior Living to support the courtyard renovation and other facility improvements to positively impact the organization’s overall community space for senior residents’ activities and programming.

John Thorpe, JCSL President of the Board; John Sweeney, BankNewport Vice President, Director of Cash Management and JCSL Board Member; Joan Woods, JCSL CEO; and Jack Murphy, BankNewport President & CEO.



“As a true community bank, supporting our neighbors is essential to our mission,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport. “We are extremely proud that our funding helped transform the John Clarke courtyard into a beautiful, tranquil outdoor space, creating a more homelike environment for their residents and staff to enjoy.”

David Maine, Secretary of the Board/JCSL; Hugh Hall, Treasurer/JCSL; Steven Carneiro, BankNewport Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer; Kim Dougherty, JCSL Director of Nursing; Jack Murphy, BankNewport President & CEO; John Thorpe, JCSL President of the Board; Joan Woods, JCSL CEO; Cindy Macioci, JCSL Executive Director; John Sweeney, BankNewport Vice President, Director of Cash Management and JCSL Board Member; Katherine Finnegan-Walker, JCSL Director of Social Services; Louise Dinsmore, Principal, Partners in Philanthropy; and Jennifer Croce, JCSL Business Office Director.

“We are so grateful for BankNewport’s support,” said Joan Woods, CEO, John Clarke Senior Living. “Our facility is over 40 years old and requires a series of capital improvements. Having BankNewport invest in those improvements is a demonstration of their commitment to us, as a partner in achieving our mission to improve the lives we serve with respect, compassion, and kindness.”

Studies show that more homelike and inviting indoor and outdoor living spaces for seniors residing in retirement, assisted living, or nursing facilities, greatly impacts their overall level of physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being. John Clarke activities programming includes gardening, painting, ceramics, drumming circles, and exercise classes, all designed to help residents improve their fine motor skills, sharpen their focus, and derive other benefits, including pain relief. Taking the activities outside as often as possible has also helped residents elevate their mood and engage more with each other, as well as with the natural environment.

In addition to grant funding, BankNewport has conducted a BNWise financial education session for John Clarke residents focused on Elder Fraud.