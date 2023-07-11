Meet your new best friend, Monty – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Monty is a 4-year-old male Cattle Dog/mix.
“Monty has ears for days and will greet you with happy tail wags and wet kisses,” Potter League for Animals shares about Monty on their website. “He’s an athletic guy and would love an active home to run around and play in. He’d also be happy with some older kiddos that’ll play along with him. He’s more than adorable so please come in to meet him today”!
For more information about Monty, click here.
