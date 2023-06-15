Middletown, RI- The Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC) has announced six recipients for its first annual scholarship awards. The students, ranging from undergraduate to PhD candidates, will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to assist in their studies in undersea technology related fields.

“The future of undersea tech holds many possibilities for climate change, Defense, and the global economy. These opportunities can only be achieved with a highly skilled workforce that is ready to identify and solve future challenges. We thank all our scholarship applicants- they exemplify the future undersea tech workforce. UTIC is proud to support the awardees in their continued studies,” stated UTIC executive director Molly Magee.

Bringing together over 300 member organizations across 34 states, UTIC is a collaborative consortium dedicated accelerating maritime and undersea technology innovation, research, and future workforce development.

UTIC received impressive applications from 22 colleges and universities across the country. With applications from 13 states, and 40% of applicants identifying as female, the growing diversity of the future undersea tech workforce is impressive. The scholarship recipients are:

Applicants were reviewed based on their academic transcripts, resumes, employment history, volunteer work, honors and awards, essay and letters of recommendation. The 2024 UTIC Scholarship program will be announced in the Spring of 2024. To learn more about the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium and the 2023 Scholarship awardees, please visit underseatech.org.