The Rhode Island General Assembly has been busy this week, addressing various critical issues that affect residents.

Here are some of the key highlights from this week’s proceedings:

Budget Bill Advances with Focus on Housing, Business Development, and Education Funding

The House Finance Committee approved the 2024 state budget bill (2023-H 5200A) on June 2. The $14 billion budget allocates resources to tackle the housing crisis, support business development, and enhance education funding with a focus on equity. The budget emphasizes the prudent use of one-time revenue for one-time expenditures. The bill will now go before the full House for consideration and, if passed, will proceed to the Senate before reaching the governor’s desk.

Legislation Requires Drivers to Slow Down for Nonemergency Vehicles

Legislation introduced by Sen. David P. Tikoian and Rep. Raymond A. Hull (2023-S 0088A, 2023-H 5294A) received approval from the General Assembly. The bill mandates that motorists slow down or create a buffer lane when nonemergency vehicles are parked on the shoulder of highways. This measure aims to enhance safety for those attending to disabled or nonoperational vehicles. The bill will now be sent to the governor’s office for further action.

Efforts to Gather Information on Overdose Deaths

Legislation introduced by Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo and Sen. Joshua Miller (2023-H 5682A, 2023-S 0721A) passed in the General Assembly. This legislation allows the Department of Health to collect information on overdose deaths, aiding in the development of prevention and intervention strategies. The provision requires the consent of the deceased’s relatives to gather the necessary data.

‘Sherry’s Law’ Passes in the House

The House approved legislation (2023-H 5757aa) sponsored by Rep. Sherry Roberts to establish stricter jail sentences for sexual assault offenses. The bill includes a mandatory minimum of 10 years served for first-degree sexual assault and five years served for second-degree sexual assault. The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration. The bill was amended to honor Rep. Sherry Roberts, who shared her personal experience of enduring years of abuse as a child.

Senate Passes Bill Clarifying Shoreline Access

The Senate passed legislation (2023-S 0417A) introduced by Sen. Mark McKenney to establish a clear boundary for public access to the shoreline. The bill defines the public access line as 10 feet landward from the recognizable high tide line, known as the “wrack line.” This identifiable boundary will facilitate public enjoyment of Rhode Island’s shore. The legislation now awaits consideration in the House, where Rep. Terri Cortvriend has introduced similar legislation (2023-H 5174).

Lead-Safety Bills Addressed in the General Assembly

A package of four lead-safety bills successfully passed both the House and Senate. These bills strengthen enforcement and tenant protections related to lead-safety laws. Landlords will be required to register compliance, and tenants will have the option to pay rent into an escrow account if landlords fail to comply. The bills also empower tenants to seek damages if a child is poisoned due to the landlord’s negligence. The bills now move to the alternate chamber and, if passed, will be sent to the governor for final approval.

