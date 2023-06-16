Following yesterday’s dramatic collision, skipper Charlie Enright and his 11th Hour Racing Team are working 24/7 to get their damaged boat in a position to sail to Genova.

In a team statement, Enright said, “We are working around the clock to repair the boat as quickly as possible, and our intent is to sail to Genova to rejoin the fleet and complete this lap around our blue planet. Everyone is obviously devastated – no one wants to finish a race like this – but spirits are high within the team, and everyone is focused on finishing this incredible race on a high note.”

The team today officially retired from leg 7 of The Ocean Race and filed a Request for Redress. Retiring from the leg and filing for redress gives the team the best chance, within the rules of the event, to secure the points it needs to win the overall race.

In its statement, 11th Hour Racing Team says it has “submitted a Request for Redress to the International Jury. This is a procedure under the Racing Rules of Sailing to compensate a boat when ‘a boat’s score or place in a race or series has been or may be, through no fault of her own, made significantly worse’.”

The team statement makes clear 11th Hour Racing Team is working to make repairs to its IMOCA boat, damaged when it was hit by GUYOT environnement – Team Europe shortly after the start of leg 7 in The Hague on Thursday.

The 11th Hour Racing Team shore crew and technical team worked through Thursday night assessing damage and starting repairs. The goal is to sail to Genova and participate in the Grand Finale.

11th Hour Racing Team entered racing on Thursday having won the past three legs of The Ocean Race to take a two-point lead on the overall leaderboard over Team Holcim-PRB, who are currently at the front of the fleet, ahead of Biotherm and Team Malizia, racing towards Genova in leg 7.

The final standings of The Ocean Race now hang in the balance between what happens on the water where Team Holcim-PRB is racing to the Grand Finale in Genova, and off the water, with any possible Jury award of points to 11th Hour Racing Team via redress.

More information on the schedule of the World Sailing International Jury case for redress will be communicated once it becomes available.

