The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH)’s new, user-friendly online registration system is now available for medical marijuana patients and authorized purchasers in Rhode Island. The prior system was entirely paper-based.

The web-based portal will shorten processing time and eliminate the need to fill out and mail paper documents.

The new system, known as the Rhode Island Cannabis Licensing Portal (see link below), lets existing card holders renew registrations, update personal information, and make necessary changes to their existing registration cards. New patients applying for a medical marijuana registration card will now apply through the Cannabis Licensing Portal as well. The RIDOH Cannabis Licensing Portal User Guide has step-by-step directions on how to use the online portal (see link below).

RIDOH’s Medical Marijuana Program accepts, reviews, and approves patients and authorized purchaser applications and renewals. The portal may also be used by caregivers who have been selected by a card holding patient and approved by the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation (DBR) to obtain their own marijuana registration card. Caregivers should visit the DBR Office of Cannabis Regulation for further information regarding their registration.

RIDOH will stop mailing registration reminders and renewal forms in the coming months. It is very important that patients create an account in the portal to be sure they get important messages and updates from RIDOH, including renewal reminders 60 days before the expiration date.

Participants whose registrations will expire in the next 14 days should call RIDOH’s Medical Marijuana Program at 401-222-3752. Other questions should be emailed to doh.mmp@health.ri.gov.

RIDOH approves or denies new applications and renewals within 35 days of receiving applications and all required documents. As a courtesy, RIDOH will email a renewal reminder 60 days prior to the expiration date on a patient’s card if the patient has an email on file with RIDOH.

