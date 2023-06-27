Dark Shadows, an American Gothic soap opera, premiered on ABC on June 27, 1966.

Darkshadows.jpg

Throughout the shows run from 1966 – 1971, The Collinwood stand-in mansion used for the TV series was Newport’s Seaview Terrace, also known as the Carey Mansion.

The show, which ran for 7 seasons and 1,225 episodes, depicted the lives, loves, trials and tribulations of the wealthy Collins family of Collinsport, Maine, where a number of supernatural occurrences take place.

The show continued to enjoy an intense cult following long after it’s original run. In 2004 and 2007, Dark Shadows was ranked #19 and #23 on TV Guide‘s Top Cult Shows Ever, according to TV Guide’s 25 Top Cult Shows.

YouTube video

All seven seasons are now available on hulu, which provides the following description of the show;

“With its alluring tales of Gothic mystery and supernatural intrigue, Dark Shadows became one of the most popular daytime series of all time. Since first airing on ABC-TV from 1966 to 1971, Dark Shadows has earned the reputation of being one of the most unusual and enduring programs in television history. The character of Barnabas Collins, a guilt-ridden, 175-year-old vampire, brought the show tremendous success”.

The Carey Mansion’s fame on Dark Shadows inspired the depiction of the Kingston Mansion in the “What the Hex is Going On?” episode of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!.

In 2016, Carey Mansion was used for the filming of The Discovery, which starred Robert Redford.

Up until 2009, Carey Mansion was used as a college dorm for Salve Regina University. Since then, Carey Mansion is privately owned and is not open for tours or visits. In 2021, it was put on the market for $29.9 million.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. In support of a career opportunity, he moved to Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs in August 2021. With the support of an amazing team of on-the-ground contributors, he is passionate and dedicated to building What'sUpNewp into the go-to news source for Newport, Newport County, and beyond. He visits Newport at least once a month.