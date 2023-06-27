Dark Shadows, an American Gothic soap opera, premiered on ABC on June 27, 1966.

Throughout the shows run from 1966 – 1971, The Collinwood stand-in mansion used for the TV series was Newport’s Seaview Terrace, also known as the Carey Mansion.

The show, which ran for 7 seasons and 1,225 episodes, depicted the lives, loves, trials and tribulations of the wealthy Collins family of Collinsport, Maine, where a number of supernatural occurrences take place.

The show continued to enjoy an intense cult following long after it’s original run. In 2004 and 2007, Dark Shadows was ranked #19 and #23 on TV Guide‘s Top Cult Shows Ever, according to TV Guide’s 25 Top Cult Shows.

All seven seasons are now available on hulu, which provides the following description of the show;

“With its alluring tales of Gothic mystery and supernatural intrigue, Dark Shadows became one of the most popular daytime series of all time. Since first airing on ABC-TV from 1966 to 1971, Dark Shadows has earned the reputation of being one of the most unusual and enduring programs in television history. The character of Barnabas Collins, a guilt-ridden, 175-year-old vampire, brought the show tremendous success”.

The Carey Mansion’s fame on Dark Shadows inspired the depiction of the Kingston Mansion in the “What the Hex is Going On?” episode of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!.

In 2016, Carey Mansion was used for the filming of The Discovery, which starred Robert Redford.

Up until 2009, Carey Mansion was used as a college dorm for Salve Regina University. Since then, Carey Mansion is privately owned and is not open for tours or visits. In 2021, it was put on the market for $29.9 million.



