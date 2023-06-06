With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Newport Public Schools provides free meals to enrolled children during the summer.

This summer, meals will be available for all children enrolled in;

Team Fame from July 3-August 17

Thompson Middle School Extended School Year from July 10-August 3

Pell School Extended School Year from July 10-August 3

Pell Summer Learning Academy from July 10-August 18

Thompson 101 August 7- Aug 11

For more information, contact Cindy King 401-842-1911.

Meals will be available to all enrolled children free of charge. Participating sites must demonstrate economic need by collecting income information for participants to show that at least 50% of the participating population meets the eligibility standards described below:

Must Include:

SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM

ELIGIBILITY STANDARDS

July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

FAMILY SIZE YEARLY MONTHLY WEEKLY 1 $25,142 $2,096 $484 2 $33,874 $2,823 $652 3 $42,606 $3,551 $820 4 $51,338 $4,279 $988 5 $60,070 $5,006 $1,156 6 $68,802 $5,734 $1,324 7 $77,534 $6,462 $1,492 8 $86,266 $7,189 $1,659 For each additional family member: +$8,732 +$728 +$168

Children who are members of SNAP or RI Works assistance households are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at eligible sites.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Further, the Rhode Island Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, race, color, religion, national origin or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination with the State of Rhode Island, write to the Rhode Island Department of Education, Director, Office of Equity and Access, 255 Westminster Street, Providence, RI 02903 or call (401) 222-8979.