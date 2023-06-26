The Newport Police Department advises residents to beware of scam phone calls involving individuals impersonating Newport Police Department personnel or claiming to be affiliated with The Newport Police Department.

The Police Department has received several complaints regarding phone calls from individuals impersonating Police Officers and requesting money.

If you receive a call and have any doubt about the validity of the caller, Newport Police is encouraging residents to not send any money and tocontact the non-emergency phone line at 401-847-1306.

